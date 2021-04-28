Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,447,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,976. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

