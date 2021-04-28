Meme Price Reaches $1,442.22 on Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 28th. Meme has a total market cap of $40.38 million and $7.21 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $1,442.22 or 0.02641557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

