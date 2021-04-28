Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) PT Raised to $20.00

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Mercer International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -325.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

