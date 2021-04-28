Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,501,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,004,000 after buying an additional 318,686 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

