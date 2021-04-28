Merculet Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $349,216.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00063496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00279930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $584.97 or 0.01055047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00027640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.41 or 0.00729399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.59 or 1.00008703 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

