Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MREO stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

