Michael J. Carpenter Sells 33,027 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $9,483,092.28.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total transaction of $5,772,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.93 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

