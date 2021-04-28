Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.3% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

