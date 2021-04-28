Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.36 and last traded at $85.79. Approximately 610,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,601,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

