Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,037 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

MSFT stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $263.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

