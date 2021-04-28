Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $302.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $262.44 and last traded at $261.34, with a volume of 207770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.15.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.75.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 174,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average of $227.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

