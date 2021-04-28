MicroStrategy (MSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect MicroStrategy to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

MSTR stock opened at $676.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,641.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.35. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

