Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Shares of TIGO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,088. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $41.18.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.