Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Up 2% This Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and approximately $298,010.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $43.91 or 0.00080204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00276192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.08 or 0.01034046 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.95 or 0.00714130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,794.06 or 1.00090561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 720,934 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

