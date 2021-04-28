Mizuho Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $185.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $152.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -848.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

