Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $858,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $183.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of -113.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,849,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

