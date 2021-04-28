ModiHost (AIM) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $199,728.90 and $48,904.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00065982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.29 or 0.00859482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00065663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.69 or 0.08230516 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.