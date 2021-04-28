Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

