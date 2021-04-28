Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates Neutral Rating for Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.