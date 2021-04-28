Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Position Trimmed by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $385.00 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.96 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

