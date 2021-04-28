Montecito Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPL traded up $55.49 on Wednesday, hitting $1,660.00. 962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,596. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,539.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $945.44. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $427.69 and a one year high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

