Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

IWB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,473. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

