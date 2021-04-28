Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 740 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.69. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.85.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
