Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.53 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

