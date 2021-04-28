Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

