Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after acquiring an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $217.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $218.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

