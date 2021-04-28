Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 768 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $601,429,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $448.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.46 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.