Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 8,376 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $861.38 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.00 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $762.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $760.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,175 shares of company stock valued at $42,432,938. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

