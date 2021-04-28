Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 428,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 12,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

GE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

