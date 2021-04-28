Mooncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.50 or 0.00466845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.