MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $18.93 million and $50,892.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.66 or 0.00463559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 18,266,798 coins and its circulating supply is 18,246,297 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.