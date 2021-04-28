Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $289.66. 4,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,759. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.87 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

