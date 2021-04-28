Morgan Stanley Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $107.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.