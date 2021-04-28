Morgan Stanley Boosts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $75.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.