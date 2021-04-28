Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 213.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.60% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 369,782.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 184,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

