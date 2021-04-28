Morgan Stanley Cuts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $82.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,761 shares of company stock worth $4,632,046 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.