Morgan Stanley Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $41.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NYSE:MP opened at $31.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

