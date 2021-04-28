Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 million. Analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

