Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MILN. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennials Thematic ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MILN opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.