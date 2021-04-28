Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Park National were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Park National by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Park National stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

