Morgan Stanley Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $418.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $389.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $262.96 and a 12-month high of $392.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.68 and its 200-day moving average is $345.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

