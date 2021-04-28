Morgan Stanley Increases The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $86.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

NYSE SCHW opened at $69.64 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

