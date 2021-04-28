Morgan Stanley Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $30.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of VST stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 286,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.