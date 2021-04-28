Morgan Stanley Increases Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $30.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of VST stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09.
In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1,782.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 286,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.