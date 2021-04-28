Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $27.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.