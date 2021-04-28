Morgan Stanley Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $21.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. SunPower has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. Analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,668 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,717. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

