Morgan Stanley Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $69.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $60.79. 329,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,974,235. The company has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

