Morgan Stanley Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $115.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,651. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $372,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $1,873,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 297.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 266,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

