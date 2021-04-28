Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $147.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE opened at $67.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.