Mosaic Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.5% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

