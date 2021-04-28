Mosaic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,153 shares of company stock worth $62,230,749 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla stock opened at $695.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $667.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.47, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $683.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.